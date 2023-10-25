Open Menu

Problems Of Newspaper Industry To Be Resolved On Priority: PIO

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Problems of newspaper industry to be resolved on priority: PIO

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mahmood Khan has assured a delegation of Rawalpindi Islamabad Bureau Journalists Association (RIBJA) that the problems faced by the newspaper industry would be resolved on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mahmood Khan has assured a delegation of Rawalpindi Islamabad Bureau Journalists Association (RIBJA) that the problems faced by the newspaper industry would be resolved on priority basis.

The delegation of RIBJA led by its President Sardar Shah Hameed met Principal Information Officer Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khan here on Wednesday.

The delegation congratulated the PIO on assuming the charge and briefed him on the problems faced by the regional newspapers.

The delegation included Qurban Satti, Syed Asif Hamdani, Rana Zahid Hussain, Nisar Ahmed, Shamim Ara, Raziq Bhatti, Sardar Nisar Tabasum, Muhammad Parvez, Naveed Malik, Sardar Fayyaz and others.

On the occasion, the PIO assured the delegation of fair distribution of advertisements among the newspapers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Shamim Ara Industry

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan