Problems of newspaper industry to be resolved on priority: PIO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mahmood Khan has assured a delegation of Rawalpindi Islamabad Bureau Journalists Association (RIBJA) that the problems faced by the newspaper industry would be resolved on priority basis.

The delegation of RIBJA led by its President Sardar Shah Hameed met Principal Information Officer Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khan here on Wednesday.

The delegation congratulated the PIO on assuming the charge and briefed him on the problems faced by the regional newspapers.

The delegation included Qurban Satti, Syed Asif Hamdani, Rana Zahid Hussain, Nisar Ahmed, Shamim Ara, Raziq Bhatti, Sardar Nisar Tabasum, Muhammad Parvez, Naveed Malik, Sardar Fayyaz and others.

On the occasion, the PIO assured the delegation of fair distribution of advertisements among the newspapers.