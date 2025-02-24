Problems of newspapers' workers, owners to overcome soon: Secretary Info

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Secretary Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan here Monday said that provincial government was dividing applying to overcome problems confronted by workers and owners of newspaper.

He express this views while talking to media representatives. He acknowledged difficulties currently experienced by owners of newspapers and media workers.

He said that substantial funds have been allocated to launch public awareness campaign, and that a significant portion of these funds would be distributed to media outlets through advertisement revenue.

Secretary Info assured that payments would be made monthly.

Arshad Khan also emphasized that information department has been modernized to ensure transparency and protect due rights of all newspapers.