Problems Of Newspapers' Workers, Owners To Overcome Soon: Secretary Info
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Secretary Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan here Monday said that provincial government was dividing applying to overcome problems confronted by workers and owners of newspaper.
He express this views while talking to media representatives. He acknowledged difficulties currently experienced by owners of newspapers and media workers.
He said that substantial funds have been allocated to launch public awareness campaign, and that a significant portion of these funds would be distributed to media outlets through advertisement revenue.
Secretary Info assured that payments would be made monthly.
Arshad Khan also emphasized that information department has been modernized to ensure transparency and protect due rights of all newspapers.
Recent Stories
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn
Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation
MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three injured in Karachi firing5 minutes ago
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Hazara Motorway police launch crackdown on over-speeding5 minutes ago
-
LESCO delegation visits Parliament House5 minutes ago
-
Problems of newspapers' workers, owners to overcome soon: Secretary Info5 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib's to hold Khuli Katcheri in Hazroo5 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign in full swing in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
Langlands school & college Chitral delegation visits Parliament House15 minutes ago
-
Health councils to be fully functional across Khanewal25 minutes ago
-
Maritime security exercise Sea Guard-25 commences in Karachi25 minutes ago
-
Punjab Cooperatives dept to strengthen workforce, enhance efficiency25 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi proposes to restore Islamabad airport as Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport25 minutes ago