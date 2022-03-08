UrduPoint.com

Problems Of Nurses To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: Rabia Basri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Problems of nurses to be resolved on priority basis: Rabia Basri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairperson Standing Committee Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rabia Basri Tuesday said that the problems and difficulties being faced by nurses in the province would be resolved on priority basis.

Addressing a Nurses Convention as a chief guest, held here in connection with International Women Day, she would raise voice for the nurses at all platforms and assured that the government would resolve their issues.

She said being a female she very well knows the difficulties being faced by working women especially nurses and she would play her role in this regard as a representative of females.

The nurses convention was attended by nurses from across the country and they expressed gratitude to the PTI government for taking various measures for their welfare and for implementation of MTI system at government hospitals.

