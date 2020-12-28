'Problems of overseas Pakistanis being resolved on priority'

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR DEC,28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Committee District Chairman Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed has said that the problems of overseas Pakistanis are being resolved on priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee at Deputy Commissioiner (DC) office here, he said, "Pakistanis living abroad are our precious asset and resolving their issues is our responsibility." He said that district administration, police and other departments are taking complaints of overseas Pakistanis seriously and resolving them on priority.

The meeting was informed that so far 276 applications have been received from overseas Pakistanis across the district, out of which 204 applications have been resolved while 19 applications are being processed in various departments which will be disposed of soon.

In addition, there are 53 petitions which are pending in various courts.

Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a vital role in strengthening the national economy, therefore, their rights and property would be ensured at all costs.

He directed the officers concerned to expedite the processing of applications of overseas Pakistanis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti, DSP Ishfaq Hussain Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner Kaleem Yousaf, Public Prosecutor Officers Aqib Riaz, Members Committee Qasir Ayub Sheikh, Javed Iqbal, officers of various departments and others were also present on the occasion.