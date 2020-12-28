UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Problems Of Overseas Pakistanis Being Resolved On Priority'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

'Problems of overseas Pakistanis being resolved on priority'

KASUR DEC,28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Committee District Chairman Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed has said that the problems of overseas Pakistanis are being resolved on priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee at Deputy Commissioiner (DC) office here, he said, "Pakistanis living abroad are our precious asset and resolving their issues is our responsibility." He said that district administration, police and other departments are taking complaints of overseas Pakistanis seriously and resolving them on priority.

The meeting was informed that so far 276 applications have been received from overseas Pakistanis across the district, out of which 204 applications have been resolved while 19 applications are being processed in various departments which will be disposed of soon.

In addition, there are 53 petitions which are pending in various courts.

Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a vital role in strengthening the national economy, therefore, their rights and property would be ensured at all costs.

He directed the officers concerned to expedite the processing of applications of overseas Pakistanis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti, DSP Ishfaq Hussain Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner Kaleem Yousaf, Public Prosecutor Officers Aqib Riaz, Members Committee Qasir Ayub Sheikh, Javed Iqbal, officers of various departments and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Mukhtar Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

Number of People Injured in Kabul Blast Rises to 1 ..

10 minutes ago

German stocks surge to close at record high

10 minutes ago

Road Traffic Accident in Zimbabwe Leaves 17 People ..

10 minutes ago

Gorbachev-Reagan 1985 Formula Still Relevant for S ..

10 minutes ago

China's Xi Says Beijing-Moscow Relations Unaffecte ..

10 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 17 more positive COVID-19 case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.