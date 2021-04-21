'Problems of Overseas Pakistanis being resolved on priority'

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad said that the problems of overseas Pakistanis were resolved on priority, however, all departments should consider merit, so that the rights of any party were not violated.

He said this on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Sidra Saleem, District Attorney, Focal Person Jam Mohammad Naeem and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils through video link and applicant Overseas and representatives were also present.

The DC said that inattention in resolving the problems and grievances of overseas Pakistanis would not be tolerated.

Briefing the meeting, it was informed that the District Overseas Pakistani Committee received 292 petitions/complaints out of which 224 were resolved,while 36 were pending in the Civil Court, two in the High Court, two in the Criminal Court and 10 had been referred to the Overseas Pakistanis Committee.