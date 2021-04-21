UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Problems Of Overseas Pakistanis Being Resolved On Priority'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:50 PM

'Problems of Overseas Pakistanis being resolved on priority'

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad said that the problems of overseas Pakistanis were resolved on priority, however, all departments should consider merit, so that the rights of any party were not violated.

He said this on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Sidra Saleem, District Attorney, Focal Person Jam Mohammad Naeem and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils through video link and applicant Overseas and representatives were also present.

The DC said that inattention in resolving the problems and grievances of overseas Pakistanis would not be tolerated.

Briefing the meeting, it was informed that the District Overseas Pakistani Committee received 292 petitions/complaints out of which 224 were resolved,while 36 were pending in the Civil Court, two in the High Court, two in the Criminal Court and 10 had been referred to the Overseas Pakistanis Committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan Criminals All Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

11 minutes ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

11 minutes ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

49 minutes ago

First blockchain-enabled precious metals refinery ..

57 minutes ago

Ataya’s online shopping destination showcases ta ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights five grassroots innovat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.