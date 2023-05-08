Problems of Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia be resolved on priority: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday directed Ambassador-designate to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq that the problems of Pakistanis living in the KSA should be resolved on a priority basis.

Talking to Ambassador Ahmad Farooq, who called on him here, the minister said Pakistanis living all over the world, including those in Saudi Arabia, were the country's assets.

He said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the brotherly country.

The foreign minister expressed best wishes for Ahmad Farooq for his new responsibilities.