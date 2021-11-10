UrduPoint.com

Problems Of Primary Teachers To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: Taimur Jhaghra

Problems of primary teachers to be resolved on priority basis: Taimur Jhaghra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Revenue, Taimur Saleem Jhagra here Wednesday said that the role of primary school teachers should not be overlooked in making the society prosperous and developed and the government was making all-out efforts to resolve their problems on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Revenue, Taimur Saleem Jhagra here Wednesday said that the role of primary school teachers should not be overlooked in making the society prosperous and developed and the government was making all-out efforts to resolve their problems on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing a convention organized by the All Primary Teachers Association (APTA). Special Secretary Education, Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Director Education, Hafiz Ibrahim, Provincial President APTA, Azizullah Khan, and other office bearers were present on the occasion.

Taimur Jhaghra said"Imparting education is essential for making prosperous society and PTI government has taken pragmatic steps to educate each and every child in the province." He said Rs six billion were being spent on provision of furniture at government schools throughout Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The furniture would be distributed in two phases, he said, adding the new furniture would help increase students' enrollment in the Government schools besides directly benefiting students of all districts from Chitral to DI Khan and South Waziristan to Kohistan districts.

He said that 965,000 students were admitted to public sector schools during the School Enrollment-2021 campaign, which proves that promotion of education was among the topmost priorities of PTI government.

He said that the provincial government has initiated several reforms in the Education Department and particularly mentioned a time-scale and four-tier formula for teachers. The matter, he said, has been taken up with both the Chief Minister and Finance Minister, saying he is the advocate of teachers and they would receive good news in this regard.

