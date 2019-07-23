Problems of Private Book Industry will be solved soon.Minister of Education . Shafqat Mehmood

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Government is working on 10 points agenda for the promotion of book reading habits in country. It is hoped that after the implementation of this 10 point agenda not only the culture of book reading will be promoted but most of the problems faced by publishing industry will be solved also.This was expressed by the Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for education & Professional training and National History & Literary Heritage Division in a special meeting arranged by National Book Foundation, in which a large number of publishers and book sellers of Lahore participated.

Dr. Nadeem, Shafique Malik, Sec.

NH & LH Division and Prof. Dr. Inam-ul-HaqJaveid, MD, NBF were also present in the meeting.The Minister of Education added that our government will try to solve the problems of publishers/booksellers.

Educational institutions will be asked to purchase books for their libraries from the original publisher. On Government level, a culture of book gifts presentation will be promoted year 2020 will be declared as "Book Year".

On the occasion of "Iqbal Day" book fair will be conducted and inclusion of publishing as a subject in the syllabus and courses with collaboration of HEC is also under consideration.