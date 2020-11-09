UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Problems Of Varsities To Be Resolved Timely: Kamran Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:25 PM

Problems of varsities to be resolved timely: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday said that provincial government has allocated sufficient funds for ensuring provision of higher education so that the problems of varsities would be resolved timely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday said that provincial government has allocated sufficient funds for ensuring provision of higher education so that the problems of varsities would be resolved timely.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Higher Education Department held at district Swat.

He directed concerned authority to accelerate solving all the matters pertaining to University of Engineering and Technology Swat so that students residing other districts would also be accommodated.

Kamran Bangash directed higher education for devising a timeframe for financial matters of UET Swat. He also sought a review report within stipulated time period. He said the ministry would resolve any issue in case any department would not cooperate.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat University Of Engineering And Technology All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan among a few countries that manage Covid-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

3 minutes ago

Nawab Jahangir calls for raising Junagarh liberati ..

3 minutes ago

Six family members sustain injuries in road accide ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil stocks surge 4%

9 minutes ago

ECC forms subcommittee to work out wheat subsidy

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.