Problems of varsities to be resolved timely: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday said that provincial government has allocated sufficient funds for ensuring provision of higher education so that the problems of varsities would be resolved timely.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Higher Education Department held at district Swat.

He directed concerned authority to accelerate solving all the matters pertaining to University of Engineering and Technology Swat so that students residing other districts would also be accommodated.

Kamran Bangash directed higher education for devising a timeframe for financial matters of UET Swat. He also sought a review report within stipulated time period. He said the ministry would resolve any issue in case any department would not cooperate.