Proceedings into Uch Sharif case underway: DPO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has said that proceedings into Uch Sharif alleged rape attempt case was underway.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur said that a woman had filed application with Uch Sharif Police Station, in which she alleged a boy of attempting to rape her daughter.

"On the application of the woman, an FIR has been lodged against the boy", the DPO added.

The police had approached the Judicial Magistrate to get permission from him for conducting medical examination of the boy to ascertain his age, he said, adding that all legal requirements would be fulfilled.