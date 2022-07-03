UrduPoint.com

Proceedings Into Uch Sharif Case Underway: DPO

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Proceedings into Uch Sharif case underway: DPO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has said that proceedings into Uch Sharif alleged rape attempt case was underway.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur said that a woman had filed application with Uch Sharif Police Station, in which she alleged a boy of attempting to rape her daughter.

"On the application of the woman, an FIR has been lodged against the boy", the DPO added.

The police had approached the Judicial Magistrate to get permission from him for conducting medical examination of the boy to ascertain his age, he said, adding that all legal requirements would be fulfilled.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur Women FIR All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

2 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

11 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

11 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

11 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.