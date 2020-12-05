UrduPoint.com
Process For Recruitment Of Cops In Progress: IGP

Sat 05th December 2020

Process for recruitment of cops in progress: IGP

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) ::Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Saturday that process for the recruitment of police officials had been started after the approval of government.

He stated this while addressing the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province through a wireless message.

The IGP said the Punjab Police was currently facing a shortage of about 15,000 personnel, due to which, the process of recruitment had been started to meet the shortage of police personnel.

He said that in the recruitment process which started a month ago, only the last phase of the written test is left which would be completed tomorrow (December 6) while the personnel who successfully completed the recruitment phase would be trained and after nearly one year, they would became the part of police department in field duties.

He further said that implementation of Corona prevention SOPs should be ensured with full responsibility and strictness during the written examination in connection with the ongoing written test of police recruitment in different districts of the province and not only precautionary measures but also supervisory officers and staff should get the candidates fully complied with stipulated SOPs.

He said that instructions issued for candidates for written test should be strictly followed. He said that special care should be taken during the examination for the use of other equipment including face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, and safety kits with related precautionary measures while disciplinary action should not be delayed against those who do not comply with SOPs.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that officers and personnel posted on police lines, police stations, offices and field duty should not ignore the implementing the instructions issued in the Corona Advisory and should perform their duties with high alert so that they themselves can be protected from the contagious epidemic and can fulfill the duty of protecting others well. He further said that the command officers should also continuethe process of monitoring and inspection in this regard and there should be no interruption or delay in the supplyof security equipment to the force during duty.

