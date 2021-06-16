Process for shifting of grain, iron markets, truck stands outside the city begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) ::The process to shift the grain, iron markets and truck stands outside the city as 250 acres private land identified at Vehari road.

The process of land acquiring was being started at Mouza Jhok Lashkar Vehari road as Multan Development Authority (MDA) sent a letter to Commissioner office for initiating land acquisition.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that the grain, iron markets and truck stands had damaged the infrastructure of the city and added that shifting of markets and stands was part of Punjab Chief Minister's development package.

He said that the gain,iron markets and other commercial markets would be shifted outside the city in different phases under master plan.

Mr Javed Akhtar said that the pace of work on uplift projects was being accelerated after taking all stakeholders on board.

He said that the uplift projects under Punjab CM package would be completed at any cost.