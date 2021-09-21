Process initiated to recover court fine of Avenfield apartments case from Nawaz Sharif

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has initiated the recovery process from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who had been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 10 years along with fine of eight million pound in Avenfield Apartments case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has initiated the recovery process from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who had been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 10 years along with fine of eight million pound in Avenfield Apartments case.

His co-accused namely Maryam Nawaz Sharif had also been announced seven-year imprisonment along with fine of two million pound. Another involved accused Muhammad Safdar had been convicted for one year imprisonment, NAB sources said here on Tuesday.

The current value of fine being imposed on Nawaz Sharif in Pakistani Currency equal to Rs1.85 billion (approx), and for the purpose of recovery, the NAB Lahore had written to Deputy Commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura regions to sale-out all existing properties owned by Nawaz Sharif.

As per details of known properties of Nawaz Sharif; an agricultural land measuring 940 Kanal situated in Mauza Manak, Lahore; agriculture land measuring 299 Kanal situated in Badhuki Sahni; 103 Kanal agriculture land in Mauza Mall, 312 Kanal in Mauza Sultankey; 14 Kanal agriculture land situated in Mauza Mandiala, Sheikhupura, a Banglow # 135 situated at Upper Mall Lahore.

It was also directed to submit all the amounts, secured by auction of above lands would be deposited in the national kitty to be utilized for national development projects.

The NAB also clarified that if the amount recovered from all sold-out properties could not cover the fine amount, the NAB would again authorize a fresh hunt for Nawaz Sharif any other existing properties.

After the conclusion of trial proceedings, the Accountability Court Islamabad vide its judgment dated July 6, 2018 that held Avenfield Apartments Nos. 16, 16-A, 17 & 17-A stand forfeited to Federal Government, whereas, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif filed an appeal before the Islamabad High Court against judgment passed by the AC. The said appeal No.121/2018 was dismissed by the IHC vide order dated 23rd June 2021 so that the judgment passed by accountability court was considered as final after the accused failed to file an appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

Under the leadership of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal , the Bureau had successfully achieved record breaking recoveries by securing Rs 538 billion from corrupt elements during the last four years.

Since assuming the charge as Chairman NAB in 2017, Javed Iqbal rejuvenated the NAB to the extent that the Bureau dealt with mega corruption scams by putting them on fast-track mechanism that hadultimately been making recoveries from those elements which were earlier presumed to be asuntouchables.