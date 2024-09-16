- Home
- Pakistan
- Process initiated with all political parties on proposed constitutional package: Azam Nazeer
Process Initiated With All Political Parties On Proposed Constitutional Package: Azam Nazeer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday informed the National Assembly that the process of talks has been initiated with all the political parties in the Parliament (National Assembly and Senate) on the proposed constitutional package.
Responding to points raised by PTI lawmaker Asad Qaisar, the minister said it would be the government’s efforts to evolve consensus on the document.
He urged the opposition parties to come up with positive recommendations instead of undue criticisms, assuring that these would be accommodated in the proposed constitutional package.
He called upon the opposition to come forward and support the positive move in order to provide relief to the people suffering for the last over last seven decades.
Azam Nazeer said any legislation in line with the constitutional structure was the prerogative of the Parliament. The proposed constitutional package envisaged formation of the judicial commission as per the spirit of the 18th amendment and Charter of Democracy (CoD), he said.
He said under the package, it was proposed to empower the judicial commission to regulate and evaluate the performance of the judges of the high courts.
He said the judges enjoyed official perks and privilege and it was his sole responsibility to dispense timely justices to the masses. Justice delay was tantamount to justice denied, he added.
The minister said that during formation of the incumbent government, proper consultation was made with different parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, PML-Z, IPP, ANP, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Dr Abdul Malik etc. After formation of the government, it was our top priority to bring judicial reforms as it was unfinished part of CoD, he added.
He said that the 18th constitutional amendment ratified all wrong doings made with the 1973 constitution. He paid tribute to the parliament for the said landmark amendment.
He said the package was a set of amendments to the Constitution. As per procedure, a constitutional amendment first needed to be cleared by the Federal cabinet, he added.
He said the constitutional package has not been presented before the federal cabinet yet.
APP/raz-sra
Recent Stories
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special team formed to arrest cop's killers2 minutes ago
-
Co-curricular events held at SPS2 minutes ago
-
Stronger Parliament essential for safeguarding rights of people: Naveed Qamar2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Darra Adamkhel coal mines12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 plan for Eid Melad12 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Peshawar Press Club visits Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari visits Ghausia Tahiriya Madrassa22 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security to be provided on Eid-e-Milad: Information Minister22 minutes ago
-
Laborer killed, another injured as wall collapses22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to global ozone layer protection for human, environmental sustainability: Romina22 minutes ago
-
EPC takes key decision to tackle pollution32 minutes ago
-
Polls on PB-45 Quetta seat nullified32 minutes ago