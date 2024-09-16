Open Menu

Process Initiated With All Political Parties On Proposed Constitutional Package: Azam Nazeer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday informed the National Assembly that the process of talks has been initiated with all the political parties in the Parliament (National Assembly and Senate) on the proposed constitutional package.

Responding to points raised by PTI lawmaker Asad Qaisar, the minister said it would be the government’s efforts to evolve consensus on the document.

He urged the opposition parties to come up with positive recommendations instead of undue criticisms, assuring that these would be accommodated in the proposed constitutional package.

He called upon the opposition to come forward and support the positive move in order to provide relief to the people suffering for the last over last seven decades.

Azam Nazeer said any legislation in line with the constitutional structure was the prerogative of the Parliament. The proposed constitutional package envisaged formation of the judicial commission as per the spirit of the 18th amendment and Charter of Democracy (CoD), he said.

He said under the package, it was proposed to empower the judicial commission to regulate and evaluate the performance of the judges of the high courts.

He said the judges enjoyed official perks and privilege and it was his sole responsibility to dispense timely justices to the masses. Justice delay was tantamount to justice denied, he added.

The minister said that during formation of the incumbent government, proper consultation was made with different parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, PML-Z, IPP, ANP, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Dr Abdul Malik etc. After formation of the government, it was our top priority to bring judicial reforms as it was unfinished part of CoD, he added.

He said that the 18th constitutional amendment ratified all wrong doings made with the 1973 constitution. He paid tribute to the parliament for the said landmark amendment.

He said the package was a set of amendments to the Constitution. As per procedure, a constitutional amendment first needed to be cleared by the Federal cabinet, he added.

He said the constitutional package has not been presented before the federal cabinet yet.

