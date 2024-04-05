Open Menu

Process Of 15 Dental Surgeons’ Dismissal From Service Due To Long Absence Started

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Process of 15 dental surgeons’ dismissal from service due to long absence started

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started the process of dismissal of 15 dental surgeons due to long absence from their duties.

The decision was taken by the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to fire 15 dental surgeons for long absence, said an inside source in the Health Department here Friday.

The process of dismissal of 15 dental surgeons posted in hospitals of different districts has been started, through the Department of Health. He said, despite final show-cause notices having been issued to doctors absent from duty but the concerned doctors did not appear.

Absent doctors from government hospitals have been directed to report to their duty within 15 days, he said.

He said the following doctors including Dr. Ahmad Tariq, Dr. Iqrai, Dr. Samil Chander, Dr. Abdul Khair Zalan, Dr. Safia Rehman, Dr. Irfan Saleem, Dr. Muaz Mehmood Ayaz, Dr. Tuba Ishtiaq Shah, Dr. Anjum Rafiq, Dr. Kulsoom Karim, Dr. Araj Mushtaq Yousafzai, Dr. Saeeda Kiran Faiqa, Dr. Muhammad Osama, Dr. Faizan Al Hasan and Dr. Afsheen Akhtar is absent from duty without permission from the year 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Notices were sent to the concerned doctors at their home addresses by the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but despite this, the concerned people have not appeared, he said. He said, if they do not appear on duty for the specified time, they will be dismissed from the job under the Disciplinary Rules, 2011.

\395

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Job 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

4 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

15 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

15 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

15 hours ago
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

15 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

15 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

15 hours ago
 Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

15 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

16 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan