Process of 15 dental surgeons’ dismissal from service due to long absence started

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started the process of dismissal of 15 dental surgeons due to long absence from their duties.

The decision was taken by the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to fire 15 dental surgeons for long absence, said an inside source in the Health Department here Friday.

The process of dismissal of 15 dental surgeons posted in hospitals of different districts has been started, through the Department of Health. He said, despite final show-cause notices having been issued to doctors absent from duty but the concerned doctors did not appear.

Absent doctors from government hospitals have been directed to report to their duty within 15 days, he said.

He said the following doctors including Dr. Ahmad Tariq, Dr. Iqrai, Dr. Samil Chander, Dr. Abdul Khair Zalan, Dr. Safia Rehman, Dr. Irfan Saleem, Dr. Muaz Mehmood Ayaz, Dr. Tuba Ishtiaq Shah, Dr. Anjum Rafiq, Dr. Kulsoom Karim, Dr. Araj Mushtaq Yousafzai, Dr. Saeeda Kiran Faiqa, Dr. Muhammad Osama, Dr. Faizan Al Hasan and Dr. Afsheen Akhtar is absent from duty without permission from the year 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Notices were sent to the concerned doctors at their home addresses by the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but despite this, the concerned people have not appeared, he said. He said, if they do not appear on duty for the specified time, they will be dismissed from the job under the Disciplinary Rules, 2011.

\395