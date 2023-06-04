UrduPoint.com

Process Of 8,500 New Promotions In Police Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Process of 8,500 new promotions in police starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday said that in continuation of record promotions, 8,500 new promotions have been started in Punjab police from today.

In his message, he said that 2009 batch Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) were being cleared for promotions while promotions of 2010 batch ASIs was being commenced.

The IGP said that in a few weeks, thousands of officers and personnel would be given promotions as per rules and regulations on all the remaining seats from constable to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank. New recruitment was being started to make young people full of new blood and enthusiasm a part of the police force, he added. The advertisement for the above recruitments would come in next few days, so young candidates should start preparing for the exam, he informed.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that there would be a technology-based written test and interview based on computer and communication skills for recruitment, which would check the skills of the youth in information technology, passion to serve the citizens.

He said that several hundred jobs would be given to talented and skilled youth based on merit.

He said that permission had also been sought from the Election Commission and the Punjab government for the recruitment of new sub-inspectors and P-cadets in the police force. Candidates now have to prepare for exam to get selected on the seats of Constables, Head Constables and ASIs, he added.

The IGP said that young sub-inspectors and committed computer graduates would play their role in making Punjab Police a better institution through effective service delivery. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the new youths, who are equipped with modern education and skills of information technology and selected through merit-based examinations, would fulfill the great duty of serving and protecting Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Police Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Young Sunday All From Blood Merit Packaging Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.