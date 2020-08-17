Process of accountability to continue: Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Shahzad Waseem Monday said the process of accountability would continue in the country, however, the government was willing to discuss with the opposition any changes in the accountability law.

Speaking in the Senate, he said the ministers appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the cases against them. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government set new traditions by offering itself for accountability, he added.

Senator Sherry Rehman protested over the alleged police torture on workers at the time of hearing of NAB reference against Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari by an accountability court in Islamabad.

Opening debate on a motion on increase in polio cases in the country, she said it was alarming that the cases of polio increased from only two to 146 in 2019. She alleged that the money given by international donors for polio programme was embezzled.

Senator Ayesha Farooq said the number of polio cases rose to 65 in 2020. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, she claimed, had involved communities and health workers to administer anti-polio drops to children.

The opposition was ready to sit with the government to take forward the immunization programme, she added.

Senator Meher Taj Roghani said the religious leaders should persuade people to get their kids vaccinated against the polio disease.

Senator Quratulain Marri claimed that the government had laid off thousands of healthcare workers, who were giving anti-polio drops to children.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed pointed out that health workers and police, who perform duty during the anti-polio campaigns, were not given the due financial benefit.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said an investigation could be held against former focal person on polio disease Babar Bin Atta for negligence as demanded by the opposition senators.

He said the number of polio cases were decreasing in the country, adding the coronavirus disease affected the campaign against polio.

Another campaign against polio would begin from August 23, the minister added.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani kept pending the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) related legislation after the opposition senators objected to introduction of the bills.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said it was tradition of the Parliament that the bills approved by the committees were passed by legislators in the House.

He said the legislation, which came out of standing committees, should be given importance.

Through a motion, senators Usman Kakar, Sassi Palejo, Sirajul Haq and others discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in the country. They expressed concern over the low economic growth and rising inflation and weakened national institutions.

While concluding the debate, the minister said the national institutions should not be attacked and criticized, adding the law enforcement institutions gave sacrifices of 70,000 personnel and kept Pakistan intact and integrated.

He said India was an enemy of Pakistan and was carrying out terrorism in Balochistan, adding the people of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were given rights by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said Pakistan had good relations with Saudi Arabia, China, Iran and Turkey. Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly.

Senator Kalsoom Perveen moved a motion to discuss the overall performance of the Federal Government Poly Clinic Hospital, Islamabad. The chairman referred the issue to the relevant committee.

Minister Ali Muhammad said the government was making all-out efforts to improve conditions of the hospitals in Islamabad. In many cases, free medicines and emergency treatment was given by the Poly Clinic Hospital.