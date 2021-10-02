Process of anti-corona vaccination in full swing in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :On the orders of National Command and Control Center (NCOC), the process of anti- corona vaccine continued in full swing in the provincial capital Quetta.

In this regard, various teams were formed under the supervision of District Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Khalil Murad. Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Khalil Murad held meetings with the school management and staff regarding educational corona and discussed the implementation of Corona Code of Conduct (SOPs) in their respective institutions.

"This epidemic is very deadly and dangerous. We have to work together to eradicate it," he said.

He said that we should keep our homes and institutions clean and follow the SOPs issued by the government.

He asked the teachers of the schools to ensure implementation of the Code of Conduct for Corona.

Later, talking to media persons , Khalil Murad said that we have formed 12 mobile teams for Quetta which provide education on a daily basis regarding vaccination to the public partially by visiting institutions, public parks and markets.

"By the end of this month, we are determined to go to all the educational institutions in Quetta and vaccinate all the students and make the learning environment safe,at the same time, we are committed to making this campaign a success," he said, adding we will continue to try our best and save our society from this insidious disease.

He said that he would continue to visit the markets, bus stands, hospitals, parks etc in the city and would take strict legal action against those who did not implement the process of vaccination.