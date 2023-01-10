KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The process of checking high prices, which has been termed by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as artificial inflation in the Sindh province, started in the city on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner South Captain (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Laghari visited shops within his jurisdiction to control artificial inflation.

He reviewed prices at retail shops, milk shops, chicken and meat shops, and vegetable as well as fruit shops and carts.

The DC fined shopkeepers, who were selling items at high prices. He also sealed a few shops for their alleged involvement in profiteering and hoarding. He also reviewed wheat prices.