Process of compensation payment to tribesmen accelerated: Wazir

KP Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Mohammad Iqbal Wazir has said that the process of the payment of compensation to affected families of tribal districts has been accelerated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Mohammad Iqbal Wazir has said that the process of the payment of compensation to affected families of tribal districts has been accelerated.

He was talking to media here Monday on the occasion of his visit to the head office of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Director General (DG) PDMA Sharif Hussain, Deputy Director Mohammad Kashif and Coordinator RRU, Shakil Iqbal also accompanied the minister during visit.

On this occasion, DG PDMA Sharif Hussain gave a detailed briefing regarding relief, rehabilitation and settlement related ongoing and complete projects in tribal districts.

The provincial minister said that both Federal and provincial governments are taking serious steps for the development of merged districts to bring them at par with other districts of the country.

He said that the purpose of the establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) in merged district is to facilitate in addressing their official matters in their respective areas and provide relief to them.