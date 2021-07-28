Process of de-fuelling started from Cargo ship stranded on Sea View: Mahmood Moulvi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi on Wednesday said the process of de-fueling has started from a cargo ship (Heng Tong 77) stranded on Sea View which will continue for next 48 hours

In a tweet, he said that the purpose of de-fueling is to protect the coastline and the environment from any hazard.

After de-fueling, the evacuation process will begin, he added.