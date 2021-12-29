UrduPoint.com

Process Of Delimitation Of Electoral Constituencies And Voters Lists Begins: AJK CEC

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 08:26 PM

Process of delimitation of electoral constituencies and voters lists begins: AJK CEC

Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria and Senior Member Election Commission Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz Wednesday said that the due process of delimitation of electoral constituencies and voter lists for local bodies elections 2022 has been started in Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) : Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria and Senior Member Election Commission Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz Wednesday said that the due process of delimitation of electoral Constituencies and voter lists for local bodies elections 2022 has been started in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

In a joint special statement issued in the State metropolis on Wednesday, they urged the voters to ensure that their vote in the voters lists was registered according to the address of their permanent place of residence listed in their computerized national identity card (CNIC).

"If their vote is not registered in the voters list then they should immediately get their name registered in the voters list for exercising their right of vote in the coming local bodies elections to fulfill their national obligation.

They said that people can get registered or amended their votes or transferred them to a permanent address by lodging applications to the offices of Assistant Commissioners of their concerned sub divisions who are acting as Registration Officers.

They said that a draft of preliminary proposals regarding delimitation would be published by January 5th, 2022 and objections in this regard could be lodged with the concerned delimitation authorities and added that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission is working hard in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Rashid Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir January

Recent Stories

White House Says to Announce New Resources, Person ..

White House Says to Announce New Resources, Personnel to States as COVID-19 Surg ..

8 minutes ago
 Rapid antigen tests have reduced sensitivity again ..

Rapid antigen tests have reduced sensitivity against Omicron: US FDA

8 minutes ago
 Hanoi Must Drop Charges Against Self-Nominated Can ..

Hanoi Must Drop Charges Against Self-Nominated Candidate to Parliamentary Vote - ..

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister reviews eco-friendly urban bus proj ..

Chief Minister reviews eco-friendly urban bus project

11 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of gang rape wi ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of gang rape with beggar woman

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine Extends Tax Regime for Russian Coal, LNG, ..

Ukraine Extends Tax Regime for Russian Coal, LNG, Diesel Fuel for 2022

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.