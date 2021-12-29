Process of delimitation of electoral constituencies and voters lists begins: AJK CEC

Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria and Senior Member Election Commission Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz Wednesday said that the due process of delimitation of electoral constituencies and voter lists for local bodies elections 2022 has been started in Azad Jammu Kashmir

In a joint special statement issued in the State metropolis on Wednesday, they urged the voters to ensure that their vote in the voters lists was registered according to the address of their permanent place of residence listed in their computerized national identity card (CNIC).

"If their vote is not registered in the voters list then they should immediately get their name registered in the voters list for exercising their right of vote in the coming local bodies elections to fulfill their national obligation.

They said that people can get registered or amended their votes or transferred them to a permanent address by lodging applications to the offices of Assistant Commissioners of their concerned sub divisions who are acting as Registration Officers.

They said that a draft of preliminary proposals regarding delimitation would be published by January 5th, 2022 and objections in this regard could be lodged with the concerned delimitation authorities and added that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission is working hard in this regard.