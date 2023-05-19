UrduPoint.com

Process Of Dept Promotions In Punjab Police Continues

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Process of dept promotions in Punjab police continues

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of departmental promotions was underway in Punjab Police at all levels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of departmental promotions was underway in Punjab Police at all levels.

Addl IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar while issuing a message to force said that the promotion process of traffic wardens and fingerprint bureau branch was in progress, adding that the establishment branch had promoted 76 traffic wardens to the position of senior traffic wardens by completing the official process.

Raja Riffat Mukhtar said that due to the special interest of IG Punjab, the long-standing issue of pending promotions of the fingerprint bureau employees had also been resolved and 11 forensic experts of the fingerprint branch had been promoted to the next scale and approval had been granted.

The Additional IG Establishment said that these promotions of fingerprint bureau branch personnel were pending for the last two decades which had finally been initiated on the direction of IG Punjab.

Raja Riffat Mukhtar said that on the direction of IG Punjab, vigorous measures were being taken for the best welfare of the force and all possible relief was being given to force by solving their problems.

He said that the next phase of departmental promotions would begin in the next few days.

