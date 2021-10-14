UrduPoint.com

Process Of DG ISI Appointment To Be Completed Soon: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Process of DG ISI appointment to be completed soon: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the appointment process of the new Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) would be completed soon.

In a tweet, the minister said that a certain group wanted to play a game on this issue, but it has failed in its designs.

He said now it was being said that the Prime Minister would conduct interview for the new DG ISI.

Fawad Hussain said that it was a common practice to hold meeting before appointments on such positions. The minister said that it was highly inappropriate to make such a process controversial.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Inter Services Intelligenc

Recent Stories

Prices of essential items re-fixed

Prices of essential items re-fixed

10 minutes ago
 Budapest Stresses No One Can Interfere With Decisi ..

Budapest Stresses No One Can Interfere With Decisions on Gas Supplies Bypassing ..

10 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.4414 against USD Thur ..

Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.4414 against USD Thursday

10 minutes ago
 Full Scale US-Thai Military Drills to Be Conducted ..

Full Scale US-Thai Military Drills to Be Conducted Next Year - US Military

10 minutes ago
 Govt. notifies social media rules

Govt. notifies social media rules

19 minutes ago
 Israel strike kills nine near Syria's Palmyra: mon ..

Israel strike kills nine near Syria's Palmyra: monitor

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.