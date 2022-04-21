Process of filing nomination papers for LG polls 2022 in Balochistan completes

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :With thousands of contestants in the run, the process of filing nomination papers for the Local Government election 2022 in Balochistan concluded here on Thursday. "The list of the nominated candidates will be displayed tomorrow (Friday), said provincial election commissioner Fayaz Hussain Murad.

According to the schedule issued by ECP, the process of submitting nomination papers to the Returning Officers started from April 15.

"The scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till April 25, after which appeals against the decisions of Returning Officers will be filed from April 25 to 28 and decisions will be taken on April 29 to 06 May," Provincial Election Commissioner further said.

According to the schedule, the revised lists of candidates will be posted on May 7, while nomination papers can be withdrawn till May 9. Candidates will be allotted election symbols on May 10.

As per ECP schedule, apart from Quetta and Lasbela, the first phase of Local Government election would be held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29, 2022.

In all Union Councils, 33 percent seats have been allocated for women, 5 percent for farmers and workers, 5 percent seats for non-Muslims in the Local Government elections. There are 5,345 rural wards besides 914 urban wards.