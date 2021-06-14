Process of giving relief started with budget: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said the process of giving relief had started with budget 2021-22 as economy was on the right direction

Reacting to the press conference of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders, he said corrupt opposition was spreading false narrative about three years of economic woes.

He said the corrupt people knew that the resolution of public problems was the end of their politics. He said opposition was an incompetent league that promoted undemocratic politics and hereditary bullying.

He said proclaimed offenders were teaching us about law and parliament.

He said in the eyes of incompetent league, democracy was only a name for looting and creation of private estates.