Process of identifying suspects involved in May-9 attacks, continues: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday said that the process of identifying the suspects involved in the incidents of May-9 was ongoing with regard to the nature of the crime and action was being taken according to the law.

Addressing a press conference along with CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana and other senior police officers at the Central Police Office, he said that due to the false propaganda on social media, the Punjab police was facing unnecessary criticism, but the police were doing their work within the law. He added that the help of modern technology had been taken for the arrest, identification and other legal proceedings of the accused, from which it had been revealed that the attack on sensitive facilities across Pakistan, including the attack on Jinnah House on May-9, was a complete and systematic planning at one time.

The IGP said that the May-9 attacks were clearly instigated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership while inciting the workers on social media. The targets were pre-set and planned at a specific central point, he asserted. It was propagated that the police had killed his people even though they had weapons, the policemen were not given weapons, he informed. They first alleged that the police had killed 40 people, then it was claimed that 25 people had been killed." We said that if it is true then show us dead bodies but they had no answer", he maintained.

Dr. Usman Anwar said through a multimedia presentation that a total of 215 calls were made to instigate the attack on Jinnah House on May-9, including the calls of Yasmin Rashid, Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas and Mahmood-ul-Rashid. According to the records, 154 calls were made on 8 and 9 May while 88 calls were made in the vicinity of Rawalpindi GHQ to provoke. Similarly, 25 calls to political leadership from sensitive installations in Faisalabad were recorded, the IGP asserted.

There were 50 calls on the Mianwali base that were inter-linked with the top five leaders, he said and added that these calls were made from there to important people in the top leadership of PTI. The police have a record of each call which would be presented in the courts along with other evidence, he added.

He said that 708 people have been identified in the Jinnah House attack and 125 have been arrested. Similarly, 170 people who were present at Jinnah House have been identified from their WhatsApp groups, he added.

In response to a question, he said that Dr. Yasmin Rashid was among the main characters of the attack on Jinnah House and the police had solid evidence of it. Dr. Usman Anwar said that based on the same evidence, the decision regarding Dr. Yasmin Rashid would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

On this occasion, IG Punjab also showed videos to the media based on the presence of Dr. Yasmin Rashid and the statements of incitement on the occasion of the attack on Jinnah House.

He said that at the time of the attack on Jinnah House, 41 calls of Dr. Yasmin Rashid, 10 of Hammad Azhar, 75 of Mahmood-ul-Rashid, 50 of Ejaz Chaudhary, 16 of Aslam Iqbal and 23 of Murad Raas were recorded.

The IGP added that one of our DIG's eyes was damaged, lady officers were attacked, injured, whereas false propaganda was spread against the police on social media.

Answering a query, he said that cameras have been installed in all the police stations of Punjab and all the records were available. " If any kind of abuse is committed against even a single woman, an inquiry committee will be formed which will take strict action", he asserted.

On this occasion, SSP Investigation Dr. Anush Masood also informed the media representatives about the investigation of the detained women.