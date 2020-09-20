Process of issuing domicile certificates being expedited in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :In order to speed up the process of issuing domicile certificates, the authorities have now given permission to a Naib Tehsildar in addition to Tehsidar to grant such certificates in the territory, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This has been done by introducing amendment in the Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In this regard, an official spokesman said, the amendment in Rule 5, Clause 1 authorizes both Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar for issuing the domicile certificate to Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders and their children, while naming Deputy Commissioner as the appellate authority.

"The applicants of this category (PRC holders) shall have to attach PRC Certificate, while their Children need to attach the PRC of parent and the birth certificate issued by a competent authority," he added.

Kashmir watchers are of the view that India is doing all this only to expedite the process of granting domicile certificates to non-locals to change the demography of IIOJ&K in the shortest possible period.