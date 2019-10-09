Process of merger of levies, Khassadar to complete soon

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan Wednesday said that the process of merger of levies and Khassadar Force into KP police will soon be completed.

In a notification from his office, the IGP said he was totally satisfied with the development so far made in merger process of Levies and Khassadar Force.

In new set up, he said the process of adjustment of salaries, service structure and other legal rights and privileges of police will be finalized through proper consultation and according to the rule of law.

He said he is the custodian of equal rights to the police force and no injustice will be done to any of the personnel.