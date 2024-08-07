Open Menu

Process Of Net-metering Applications Simplified

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) further simplified the process of net-metering applications to facilitate the consumers at maximum extents.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that the consumers of First and Second circles Faisalabad were bound to submit their applications for net-metering in the MIRAD Department but now the FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Amir directed the FESCO management to receive these applications at XEN office so that the consumers could easily approach their respective office easily.

In this connection, notification has also been issued under which the consumers could submit their applications in the office of XEN Operation for net-metering service up to 70 KW,while the applications for 71 to 500 KW would be received in the office of Superintending Engineer Operation and office of Chief Engineer (Planning & Design) would received net-metering applications for 501 KW or above load, he added.

