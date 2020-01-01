UrduPoint.com
Process Of Obtaining Subsidy To Be Made Easier: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:49 PM

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial has said that the process of obtaining subsidy will be made easier and transparent after consultation with stakeholders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial has said that the process of obtaining subsidy will be made easier and transparent after consultation with stakeholders.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the farmer organizations at Agriculture House on Wednesday.

He said that the incumbent government was making some changes by remaining in the limits of the agreements made with the international banks, adding that this would help farmers in getting subsidies on easy basis.

He said representative of farmer organizations had been gathered under one roof for the first time in this regard.

Nauman Ahmed Langrial said that consultation with the farmer organizations would continue in future as well.

