Process Of Procurement Of Wheat And Distribution Of Bardana Underway

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Process of procurement of wheat and distribution of bardana underway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazar, the process of procurement of wheat and distribution of bardana is underway in Rawalpindi division like the rest of the province.

So far 1547 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in all the four districts of Rawalpindi division while 4118 metric tonnes of bardana has been distributed among the farmers.

A spokesman for the Public Relations Department said in a statement. The spokesman said that 792 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in Chakwal district while 650 and 105 metric tonnes of wheat have been procured in Jhelum and Rawalpindi districts respectively while procurement process has not started in Attock district. The spokesman said that in Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock and Rawalpindi districts 2660, 1056, 135 and 268 metric tons of bardana have been given to the farmers respectively.

More Stories From Pakistan

