The applications can be submitted on a passport valid till 16 December 2024.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2023) The process for receiving of applications for next year's Hajj under government scheme is underway by the designated banks.

Receiving of applications process will continue till 12th of next month.

Hajj application can also be submitted on passport application token.

About 89605 Pakistanis will perform Hajj under the government scheme.

Balloting will be conducted if more than the prescribed number of applications are received.

For the first time, women will have the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey without requirement of a male companion.