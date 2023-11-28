Open Menu

Process Of Receiving Applications For Next Year's Hajj Underway

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

The applications can be submitted on a passport valid till 16 December 2024.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2023) The process for receiving of applications for next year's Hajj under government scheme is underway by the designated banks.

Receiving of applications process will continue till 12th of next month.

The applications can be submitted on a passport valid till 16 December 2024.

Hajj application can also be submitted on passport application token.

About 89605 Pakistanis will perform Hajj under the government scheme.

Balloting will be conducted if more than the prescribed number of applications are received.

For the first time, women will have the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey without requirement of a male companion.

Related Topics

Hajj Male December Women Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

12 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

12 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

12 hours ago
 Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

12 hours ago
Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

12 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

12 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

13 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

13 hours ago
 FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral ..

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

13 hours ago
 PIC, Transparency Int’l promote proactive disclo ..

PIC, Transparency Int’l promote proactive disclosure under RTI Act

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan