Process Of Receiving Nomination Forms For LG Elections Would Continue Till 13 May : DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 11:05 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :District Returning officer and Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Wednesday said that the process of receiving nomination forms to contest Local Bodies elections has been started which will be continued till 13 May.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office on the first day 6 nomination forms were received.

He said that the number of registered voters in the district is 1159199 divided into 73 union councils, 4 Municipal Committees and 11 town committees .

He said that the scrutiny process will be carried out after receiving nomination forms for which aspirant candidates to visit before the returning officer.

