Open Menu

Process Of Reforms In Assembly Rules, Procedures Completed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Process of reforms in assembly rules, procedures completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Babar Saleem Swati has said that process of reforming rules and procedures of assembly has been completed and it is a milestone step to strengthen democratic process.

He was chairing a meeting that was attended by members from various parliamentary parties and concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, he said these reforms represent a significant step toward strengthening the democratic process. He appreciated the efforts of the committee members, assembly staff and deputy speaker expressing confidence that the updated rules will contribute to a more robust and functional parliamentary system.

He said that proposed amendments will soon be presented in the assembly for formal approval to ensure they are codified into law, thereby safeguarding the interests of the people of KP.

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

19 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

49 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

58 minutes ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

1 hour ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

1 hour ago
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

1 hour ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

1 hour ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

2 hours ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

2 hours ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan