Process of reforms in assembly rules, procedures completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Babar Saleem Swati has said that process of reforming rules and procedures of assembly has been completed and it is a milestone step to strengthen democratic process.

He was chairing a meeting that was attended by members from various parliamentary parties and concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, he said these reforms represent a significant step toward strengthening the democratic process. He appreciated the efforts of the committee members, assembly staff and deputy speaker expressing confidence that the updated rules will contribute to a more robust and functional parliamentary system.

He said that proposed amendments will soon be presented in the assembly for formal approval to ensure they are codified into law, thereby safeguarding the interests of the people of KP.