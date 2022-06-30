Process of reforms initiated in different sectors to facilitate people: Salman Sufi

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2022) Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms head Salman Sufi has said the process of reforms has been initiated in different sectors to facilitate the people.

Giving details of these reforms at a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said new baggage rules are being announced to facilitate international travellers and Pakistani passengers. He said no duty will be charged on the personal equipment of all passengers coming to Pakistan.

He said duty free allowance limit of four hundred Dollars has been set for those Pakistanis returning home from abroad in thirty days. The duty free limit is eight hundred dollars if their stay abroad is between thirty and sixty days and those staying over sixty days abroad will get duty free allowance limit of twelve hundred dollars.

Salman Sufi said a national CPR movement has been started under which each citizen will be provided with basic lifesaving training. Registration process has been started for this purpose.

The head of Strategic Reforms said the State Bank of Pakistan has almost completed reforms regarding the banking sector. The reforms include facilitating SMEs and other individuals open their bank accounts in hassle free manner. He said the companies will now be able to open their corporate accounts in a matter of twenty-four to forty hours.