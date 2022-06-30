UrduPoint.com

Process Of Reforms Initiated In Different Sectors To Facilitate People: Salman Sufi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 30, 2022 | 03:47 PM

Process of reforms initiated in different sectors to facilitate people: Salman Sufi

The PM's aide says new baggage rules are being announced to facilitate international travellers and Pakistani passengers. He said no duty will be charged on the personal equipment of all passengers coming to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2022) Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms head Salman Sufi has said the process of reforms has been initiated in different sectors to facilitate the people.

Giving details of these reforms at a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said new baggage rules are being announced to facilitate international travellers and Pakistani passengers. He said no duty will be charged on the personal equipment of all passengers coming to Pakistan.

He said duty free allowance limit of four hundred Dollars has been set for those Pakistanis returning home from abroad in thirty days. The duty free limit is eight hundred dollars if their stay abroad is between thirty and sixty days and those staying over sixty days abroad will get duty free allowance limit of twelve hundred dollars.

Salman Sufi said a national CPR movement has been started under which each citizen will be provided with basic lifesaving training. Registration process has been started for this purpose.

The head of Strategic Reforms said the State Bank of Pakistan has almost completed reforms regarding the banking sector. The reforms include facilitating SMEs and other individuals open their bank accounts in hassle free manner. He said the companies will now be able to open their corporate accounts in a matter of twenty-four to forty hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister State Bank Of Pakistan Bank All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan has attracted more than 1,400 mountaineer ..

Pakistan has attracted more than 1,400 mountaineers this year

17 minutes ago
 Election of Punjab CM: LHC orders re-counting of v ..

Election of Punjab CM: LHC orders re-counting of votes

31 minutes ago
 Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmac ..

Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmaceutical ingredients by 1 perce ..

1 hour ago
 PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers f ..

PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers for 2022-23

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Bat ..

Vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Me ..

Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Met Office of urban flooding in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.