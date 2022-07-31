Process of repatriation of IDPs from tribal districts continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The process of repatriation of IDPs from tribal districts is going on, an official of the Afghan Commissionerate said here Sunday.

Ration allowance of Rs. 8000 per family was being given to returning families, the official confirmed. He disclosed that 12000 food allowance per family was being given to returnees and 15229 families were registered with PDMA.

It was necessary for the family receiving the allowance to be registered and belong to the respective districts and the process of repatriation of IDPs started in 2018, the official said.

He disclosed that one time assistance of Rs 35,000 per family was also given to the returnees with non-food items and tents.

He recalled that after 2018, 15229 families got this allowance and 6995 families got this allowance after confirmation by NADRA while 7985 families of the Madakhil tribe returned from Afghanistan for which a governance desk had been established at Bakakhel. He said a regular campaign was also conducted in Bakakhel regarding the return of IDPs and 6695 IDPs families returned from Bakakhel Point.