Process Of Retrieving State Land Under Way: Raja Basharat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the process of recovering state land and properties from illegal occupants was underway.

During the last six months, 11 agricultural, commercial and residential properties of the Punjab Cooperatives department have been recovered from illegal occupiers across the province.

He said that through transparent auction, its revenue would be deposited in the public exchequer.

He was chairing a special committee meeting on Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation board (PCLB) here at the Civil Secretariat.

The law minister said that 45 cases of corruption had been detected in connection with these properties, of which 30 had been referred to the NAB and 15 to the Anti-Corruption Department, while 33 cases, out of the total 293 properties owned by the cooperatives were pending in courts.

He urged the officers of the cooperatives department to complete the auction process in accordance with the law instead of renting or leasing out the property of the department in future. Illegal occupation should be dealt with iron hand, he maintained.

He said that if any legal amendment was necessary in this case, a draft should be submitted immediately.

Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali, Secretary Cooperatives, Secretary Law, Chairperson PCLB and other officers were also present on the occasion.

