Process Of Return Of Displaced Persons To Their Native Villages Begin

Published September 24, 2022

Process of return of displaced persons to their native villages begin

The process of return of the displaced persons taking shelter at the relief camps in Hyderabad has started

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The process of return of the displaced persons taking shelter at the relief camps in Hyderabad has started.

A concerned official informed here on Saturday that 48 families staying at the camp set up in the Nazreth College and seven families staying at the Government Primary school, Citizen Colony, had returned to their villages in Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

He told that the district administration arranged transport for those families.

