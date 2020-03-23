Process of Spray with pesticides water starts in public places across the city

The process of spraying pesticides has been started in public places across the city of Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The process of spraying pesticides has been started in public places across the city of Sargodha.

According to district administration's spokesman that, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh the Rescue 1122's fire engine has begun the process of washing the roads of the whole city with pesticides water.

Rescue 1122 led by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah have sprayed chlorine mixed water at major public places, including roads, streets, bus stands, railway stations, public and private hospitals and in inner city markets.