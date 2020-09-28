UrduPoint.com
Process Of Subsidy Provision To Farmers Being Improved: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Process of subsidy provision to farmers being improved: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that strengthening of agriculture sector was among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here, which reviewed the process of giving subsidy to farmers.

He said that process of subsidy provision to farmers was further being improved and procedure for obtaining subsidy should be made more easier.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed, Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Anjum Ali, Punjab Seed Corporation Managing Director Nasir Jamal and others attended the meeting.

