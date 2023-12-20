Process of taking, submission of nomination papers starts in KP

The process of taking and submission of nomination papers for the national and provincial assemblies' constituencies for the February 8, 2024 election began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The process of taking and submission of nomination papers for the national and provincial assemblies' Constituencies for the February 8, 2024 election began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The candidates and their authorized persons have started obtaining and submission of nomination papers at the offices of their respective returning officers up to 4:30 p.m.

The nomination papers could be submitted in ROs offices till December 22.

The candidates of different political parties in Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Peshawar, Buner, Karak, Haripur, Chitral, Shangla, and Kohat districts also got and submitted their nomination papers.

The RO offices at DI Khan, Mardan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Dir, Abbottabad, Mansehra besides other districts witnessed a rush of candidates as well as their supporters who obtained and submitted their nomination papers.

The preliminary list of candidates will be released on December 23 while scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from 24th to 30th December.

As per the schedule, electoral symbols will be allotted to the candidates on January 13 and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued guidelines for candidates to submit nomination papers.

As per ECP, fee for obtaining the nomination papers is fixed at Rs.100 and a candidate can submit a maximum of five nomination papers with different endorsers.

The fee for the candidate of the National Assembly seat is Rs 30,000 (non-refundable) while the fee for the candidate of the Provincial Assembly seat is Rs 20,000 (non-refundable).

The candidate shall attach the income tax return documents of the last three years with the nomination papers.

The basic qualification for the candidate is to be a citizen of Pakistan and not less than 25 years of age.

APP/fam