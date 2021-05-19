UrduPoint.com
Process Of Vaccination Against COVID-19 Expedited In BMC Quetta: MS Kamalan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:56 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Bolan Medical Hospital (BMC) Quetta Dr Kamalan Gachki on Tuesday said that the first priority of the Balochistan Health Department is to vaccinate as many people as possible against the coronavirus in order to control it in the area.

He shared these views while visiting to the Vaccination Center here.

MS Dr. Kamalan Gachki said that the process of vaccination in BMC Hospital has been expedited on the directives of Chief Secretary Balochistan and Secretary Health Balochistan.

It is top priority of the Balochistan Health Sector to vaccinate as many people as possible against the corona epidemic with the aim to quell the virus for ensuring protection of people lives from it, he said.

He said that like the rest of the country, the third wave of coronavirus has reached a dangerous stage.

Dr Kamalan Gachki urged the public that they should take special care of SOPs by following the instructions given by the health department to prevent deadly virus so that they can be protected from epidemic virus.

