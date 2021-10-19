UrduPoint.com

Process Of Vaccination Of Covid-19 First Dose To Hundred Million People Completed: Nosheen Hamid

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Heath Dr. Nosheen Hamid Tuesday said that the process of Covid-19 vaccine' first dose of around hundred million people have been completed and the government was taking various steps to make vaccination process easy and accessible for public.

Talking to a private news channel she said, the process has been initiated in the schools for vaccination of above twelve years old students adding the parents of the students were also cooperating in this regard to get rid of the pandemic as soon as possible.

She said Pfizer vaccination will be administered to the ones who are below the age of 18.

Parliamentary Secretary urged people to get vaccinated, adding that it was compulsory for every citizen to keep them safe at work place and in other surroundings.

