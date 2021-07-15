Process of vaccine to be expedited in distt Shaheed Benazirabad:DC

The process of vaccination against coronavirus Pandemic should be expedited throughout District Shaheed Benazirabad in order to achieve the target of vaccination of 0.8 million people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The process of vaccination against coronavirus Pandemic should be expedited throughout District Shaheed Benazirabad in order to achieve the target of vaccination of 0.8 million people.

This was instructed by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar in a meeting. DC said that Health Department IHS and PPHI Health centers and OPDs should facilitate persons approaching for vaccination to achieve the vaccination target given by the Sindh Government. He said that for the purpose more Vaccination Centers should be set up and six mobile vaccination teams be formed at tehsil level for vaccination at the door steps of the general public.

He said that Assistant Commissioners of related tehsils should set up vaccination camps in urban and rural areas with the cooperation of health department officials, revenue staff, secretaries of Union Councils and elites to attract more public for vaccination.

He said that action be initiated against shopkeepers and trading centers not interested in coronavirus vaccination.

Briefing the meeting,District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali said that more than 0.1 million people of the district have been vaccinated so far. He said that for the purpose 9 vaccination centers, 25 mobile vaccination teams, four vaccination teams for disable and senior citizens and four domestic teams are already working in the field throughout the district. He said that a target of 7000 per day for vaccination was in progress with all arrangements made thereof.

Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Riaz Shah, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical University Hospital Dr Yar Ali Jamali, all assistant commissioners and medical officials attended the meeting.