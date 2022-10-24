Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said process has been started to bring the body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Kenyan authorities have been requested to complete the required procedures at the earliest.

She said Pakistan's Ambassador in Kenya has identified the body of Arshad Sharif at Nairobi's mortuary.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the foreign office is in contact with the Kenyan authorities over the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a statement on Monday, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killing of Journalist Arshad Sharif saying it is an irreparable loss to the journalists’ community of Pakistan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also expressed sorrow over death of the journalist in Kenya.

He said that embassy in Kenya was cooperating in this matter. He said that they were with the bereaved family during these difficult times.

Javeria Siddique, the wife of Arshad Sharif, said " I Iost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in ur prayers,".