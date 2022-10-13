Process starts to prepare national policy for climate change: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :A process has been initiated to prepare a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for building resilience to climate change, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman told the National Assembly on Thursday.

During question hour, she said the initiative was aimed at reducing vulnerabilities to climate impacts by creating comprehensive medium and long term plans including the integration of adaptation measures into national policy.

The Minister said Pakistan has been using nature based solutions and ecosystem system based adaptation in its national efforts to build climate resilience.

Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan Climate Resilient Urban Policy Framework is being formulated which will take into account opportunities and challenges in achieving green and resilient urban development.

Pakistan is facing the brunt of the climate crisis despite its small carbon footprint, she regretted.

Responding to a question, the Minister for Climate Change said a biggest initiative of Living Indus has been envisaged after consultations with the provinces in order to protect the Indus River from environmental degradation.