Process To Diagnose Coronavirus In Pakistani Patients Begins

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:48 PM

Process to diagnose coronavirus in Pakistani patients begins

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) The process of diagnosing novel coronavirus in Pakistani patients has begun.According to details, the federation and provincial governments have devised strategy with relevant ministries to prevent the possible outbreak of the virus in Pakistan.

The representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have said that the protection of general masses against coronavirus is government's first priority.Meanwhile, proper measures have also been taken at national airports for the screening of the passengers.

