Process To Elect NA Deputy Speaker Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Process to elect NA deputy speaker begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The process to elect the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) commenced here Friday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) nominated Ghulam Mustafa Shah while Sunni Ittehad Council’s Junaid Khan is contesting for the slot of Deputy Speaker.

Newly elected Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called lawmakers to begin casting their votes in alphabetical order.

The election for the Deputy Speaker of the NA will be conducted through a secret ballot.

APP/zah-sra

