Open Menu

Process To Elect NA Speaker Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Process to elect NA speaker begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The process to elect the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) commenced here Friday. 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) nominated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while Sunni Ittehad Council's Malik Aamir Dogar is contesting for the slot of Speaker.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf called on the newly elected lawmakers to begin casting their votes in alphabetical order.

The election for the Speaker of the NA will be conducted through a secret ballot.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly MQM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

12 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

13 hours ago
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

13 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

13 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

13 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

13 hours ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

13 hours ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan