Process to elect NA speaker begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The process to elect the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) commenced here Friday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) nominated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while Sunni Ittehad Council's Malik Aamir Dogar is contesting for the slot of Speaker.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf called on the newly elected lawmakers to begin casting their votes in alphabetical order.

The election for the Speaker of the NA will be conducted through a secret ballot.